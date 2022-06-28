The Astros placed Brantley (shoulder) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

After exiting Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Yankees with right shoulder discomfort, Brantley apparently didn't show enough improvement following Monday's team off day to avoid a trip to the IL. Houston will call up Chas McCormick to provide reinforcement in the outfield, and the Astros could use a committee of him, Mauricio Dubon, Aledmys Diaz and J.J. Matijevic to fill Brantley's vacated spot in the starting nine. Brantley will be eligible to come off the IL on July 7.