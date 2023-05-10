Brantley (shoulder) has been sent for testing due to renewed soreness, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

The Astros don't seem to think Brantley had a setback with his surgically-repaired right shoulder. Rather, manager Dusty Baker believes Brantley is simply "more sore than usual because he played a lot" during his rehab assignment. We'll have a better idea as to Brantley's potential return date after he gets checked out, but the hope is that he can rejoin the team this weekend. When he's activated could be another matter.