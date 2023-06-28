Brantley (shoulder) hit in the cage Wednesday, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

Brantley also did some defensive drills in the outfield as he ramps back up again in what has been a setback-plagued recovery from August 2022 shoulder surgery. There remains no timetable for his 2023 debut with the Astros, but the 36-year-old is at least in a better place than he was a month ago. Maybe he could push for a return shortly after the All-Star break.