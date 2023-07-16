Brantley (shoulder) ran the bases before Sunday's game against the Angels, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.
Brantley was shut down from baseball activities in early July, so it was encouraging to see him do some baserunning Sunday. Since he's dealing with a shoulder injury, the Astros will presumably want to see him doing some hitting and fielding before he's in the mix to return to game action.
