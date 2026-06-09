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Astros' Spencer Arrighetti: Records quality start Monday

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Arrighetti tossed six innings against the Angels on Monday, allowing three runs on four hits and four walks while striking out seven batters.

It was a bit of a mixed bag for Arrighetti, as he issued four free passes and unfurled a wild pitch but also racked up 12 whiffs and seven punchouts. The right-hander held things down well outside of the second inning, which is when the Angels scored all three of their runs against him. Though those trio of earned runs marked the second-most Arrighetti has surrendered in an outing this season, he nonetheless finished with his fifth quality start of the campaign. Overall, Arrighetti has enjoyed an excellent season to this point, posting a 7-1 record along with a 2.21 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 53:31 K:BB across 57 frames spanning 10 starts.

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