Arrighetti is working on a new two-seam fastball against right-handed hitters this spring, because his four-seam fastball last year was hit hard, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. He only threw the new pitch three times in his last start against the Cardinals, because they had six left-handed batters.

The four-seam fastball got hit to the tune of a .302 batting average and .516 slugging percentage last year, hence the need for a new offering. "[I want to] throw something hard that doesn't get barrelled," he said. "Simply put." The new pitch is still a work in progress for Arrighetti, who already gets good results on his offspeed offerings.