Astros general manager Dana Brown said Wednesday that Alvarez (hand) could be activated from the 60-day injured list in mid-August, Michael Schwab of The Ice Box Insider reports.

Alvarez is working his way through a hitting progression and could be ready to face live pitching soon. He is sure to require a rehab assignment, and any timeline for Alvarez's return has to be considered approximate, given how his recovery has gone. The slugger has been sidelined since early May with a right hand fracture.