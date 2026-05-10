Civale (4-1) picked up the win Wednesday, allowing six hits and three walks over five scoreless innings in a 6-2 victory over the Orioles. He struck out six.

The veteran right-hander tossed 62 of 97 pitches for strikes as he gave up one run or fewer for a third straight start, and the fifth time this season in eight trips to the mound. Civale has had an impressive beginning to his first campaign with the A's, and he'll take a 2.59 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 33:13 K:BB through 41.2 innings into his next outing, which is scheduled to come at home next weekend against the Giants.