Harris will start at third base and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Angels.

After going 2-for-6 with two walks, two runs and an RBI in the first two contests of the series, Harris will remain in the lineup for a third straight game since being called up from Triple-A Las Vegas. So long as he continues to deliver productive at-bats, Harris will likely hold down the fort at third base until Max Muncy (hand) is cleared to return from the injured list.