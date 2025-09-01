default-cbs-image
Harris is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cardinals.

Harris had been seeing fairly steady playing time at third base following his call-up from Triple-A Las Vegas on Aug. 15, but he appears to have faded into a reserve role in the wake of fellow infielder Zack Gelof getting a promotion last Monday. With Gelof starting at second base in all seven of the Athletics' games since his call-up, Darell Hernaiz has shifted over to third base on a more frequent basis.

