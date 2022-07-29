Hoglund (elbow) made his first rehab appearance in the Arizona Complex League on Saturday, allowing an unearned run on one hit with five strikeouts in two innings.

Hoglund had been sidelined since even before he was drafted last year due to Tommy John surgery, so this was actually his professional debut. He'll probably get another appearance or two in rookie ball before settling in at either Single-A or High-A for the duration of the season. Expect the A's to handle the 22-year-old righty with kid gloves for the duration of 2022, but he could advance quickly next season if he lives up to his billing.