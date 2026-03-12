Hoglund (knee) is now dealing with a back injury that will delay his start to the season, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Hoglund first suffered a right knee sprain early on in camp, but now it appears the back issue is the bigger concern. He has yet to make a Cactus League appearance and will not get into a game before camp breaks. It's unclear how long the back injury might shelve Hoglund, but he'll be ticketed for Triple-A Las Vegas once he's healthy.