Perkins (1-2) earned the win against the Orioles on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk with five strikeouts over six innings.

Perkins allowed a three-run homer in the first inning but rebounded with five scoreless frames to earn his first career win. The 25-year-old also logged his first major-league quality start, bouncing back after surrendering four runs over three innings in his rotation debut Sunday. He'll carry a 4.08 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 28:11 K:BB across 28.2 innings into a home matchup with the Angels next weekend.