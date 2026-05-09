Perkins recorded his first hold of the season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Orioles, giving up one run on one hit and one walk over two-thirds of an inning. He struck out two.

Entering the game in the ninth inning to protect a 4-2 lead, Perkins couldn't get the job done, tossing just 13 of 25 pitches for strikes and getting the hook with the tying run aboard. Hogan Harris picked up the final out to get the save. Perkins is the preferred closing option for A's manager Mark Kotsay, but the 26-year-old righty is still in his probationary period and has been scored upon in back-to-back appearances. On the season, Perkins sports a 4.11 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB through 15.1 innings while converting three of four save chances.