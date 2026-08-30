Perkins (3-10) allowed two runs (one earned) on four hits and four walks while striking out five batters over five innings in a loss to Baltimore on Saturday.

It was a bit of a tough-luck loss for Perkins given that he allowed only one earned run, but it wasn't exactly a masterful performance either since he walked four batters. That has been an issue for the right-hander of late -- he's issued nine free passes across his past two starts and has handed out three or more walks five times over his past 10 outings. Perkins is 1-7 during that span, so the lack of control isn't doing him any favors. He'll carry an ugly 6.42 season ERA into his next start, which is projected to be a road matchup against the Mariners.