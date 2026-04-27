Perkins notched the save Sunday against the Rangers, allowing one hit and no walks in two scoreless innings. He struck out three.

The Athletics were forced into something of a bullpen game once starter J.T. Ginn (shoulder) left in the fourth inning, and they deployed primary closer John Kuhnel during the fourth frame. Perkins stepped in while the club hung onto a 2-1 lead in the eighth, recording his second two-inning save of 2026. The right-hander is emerging as a bit of a multi-inning weapon for the A's, boasting a 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 15:3 K:BB over 11.1 frames.