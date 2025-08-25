The Athletics announced Monday that Lopez has been diagnosed with a Grade 1 flexor strain in his left forearm and has been shut down from throwing, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Lopez was lit up for nine earned runs on six hits and six walks over two innings during his start in Sunday's 11-4 loss to the Mariners, with the Athletics revealing after the outing that the southpaw was battling forearm tightness. After undergoing an MRI, Lopez now has an official diagnosis of his injury, and manager Mark Kotsay said that the 27-year-old will be officially moved to the 15-day injured list Tuesday. The Athletics are hopeful that Lopez will be able to return at some point before the end of the season, even if it means he's working in a bullpen role, according to Gallegos. Joey Estes pitched in long relief of Lopez on Sunday and is the most likely candidate to enter the rotation as Lopez's replacement during the Athletics' series against the Rangers this coming weekend.