Kaprielian (1-6) earned the win Tuesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits and five walks over six innings against the Pirates. He struck out one.

Kaprielian received ample run support from the Oakland offense, which hung 11 runs on the Pirates as the 29-year-old picked up his first win of the season. He matched his season best in earned runs allowed as a starter and also set a season low with just one strikeout. Through eight starts this year he has a 6.59 ERA and 36:25 K:BB across 42 innings. He'll have a tough matchup in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled to come against the Rays early next week.