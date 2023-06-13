Kaprielian (2-6) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on five hits and three walks over six innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Kaprielian has now won two consecutive starts after not recording a win through April and May. While fantasy managers will hope this signals a turnaround for the right-hander, his 6.89 ERA and 1.71 WHIP make still make it hard to trust him in lineups. The veteran is tentatively slated to face the Phillies in his next start.