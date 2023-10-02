Allen went 3-for-4 with an RBI single, a double and a run in a loss to the Angels on Sunday.

Allen headed into the offseason on a high note with his fourth three-hit game of the season and 10th multi-hit tally of the campaign overall. The 24-year-old's .221/.263/.287 slash line at the big-league level this season naturally left plenty to be desired, although Allen did slightly improve on the .207 batting average and .256 OBP he'd produced in his rookie 2022 campaign. Allen did at least seem to be making solid strides over the final week-plus, as he hit .385 (10-for-26) with Sunday's double, a triple, two RBI, two walks and four runs in his last nine games.