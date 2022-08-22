Langeliers went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, one RBI and one run scored in Sunday's win over Seattle.

Langeliers got the start at catcher Sunday and made the most of it with the first multi-hit game of his young career. The rookie is now slashing .316/.300/.737 since being called up on Aug. 16. It has not been all great for the rookie, however, as with another strikeout Sunday, he has struck out in each of the five games he has started and failed to record a walk, leading to his average being higher than his on base percentage.