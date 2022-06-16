Vogt is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Red Sox, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vogt had started each of Oakland's last five games, serving as a designated hitter on four occasions while top DH Jed Lowrie has been sidelined with wrist and shoulder injuries. Lowrie remains out of the lineup Thursday, but with southpaw Rich Hill on the bump for Boston, the lefty-hitting Vogt will retreat to the bench.