Vogt sustained a sprained right knee during Wednesday's 1-0 loss to Baltimore, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vogt started at first base Wednesday and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout prior to being removed from the contest. The severity of the injury is uncertain, but it wouldn't be surprising if the veteran catcher requires a stint on the injured list.
