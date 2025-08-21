Ferguson picked up the save in Wednesday's 4-2 extra-inning win over the Twins, allowing no hits and one walk with no strikeouts in a scoreless 10th inning.

The save was Ferguson's second of the year and his first since way back on May 4 in Miami. The 31-year-old right-hander has rattled off 7.1 consecutive scoreless innings, though he likely still has work to do before the Athletics trust him in the high-leverage mix on a consistent basis following the Mason Miller trade. For the campaign, Ferguson has a 5.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and 41:29 K:BB over 42.1 innings.