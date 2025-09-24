Ferguson threw two perfect innings while striking out two and earned a hold in Tuesday's 5-1 victory over the Astros.

Ferguson was sharp Tuesday, retiring all six batters he faced in his first two-inning outing since May 21. The right-hander has been solid in September, posting a 2.89 ERA and 0.75 WHIP across eight appearances and 9.1 innings. His season line of a 4.79 ERA and 1.33 WHIP in 54 outings and 56.1 innings looks rougher, but those numbers are heavily skewed by two blowup appearances on May 14 and June 18, when Ferguson combined to allow 11 runs.