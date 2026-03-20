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The Athletics optioned Ferguson to Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

Ferguson was one of the A's most used relievers in 2025, making 56 appearances and throwing 58.0 innings. However, he'll be sent down to the minors before Opening Day. Ferguson posted a 6.00 ERA, a 1.83 WHIP and a 6:2 K:BB across six innings this spring.

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