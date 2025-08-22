default-cbs-image
The Rockies unconditionally released Gomber on Friday.

Gomber's five-season stay in Colorado is over. The 31-year-old posted a career-worst 7.49 ERA and 1.72 WHIP with just 34 strikeouts across 57.2 innings with the Rockies this season, but the left-hander may produce better results if he finds a new home closer to sea level.

