The Rockies placed Gomber on outright waivers Wednesday, Bob Nightengale of USA Today reports.

Given his $6.35 million salary, Gomber is a good bet to clear waivers. The 31-year-old has been roughed up across 11 major-league starts this season, posting an 0-7 record, 6.75 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 32:15 K:BB across 54.2 innings of work. Following a loss to the Dodgers on Tuesday, Gomber sounded like a defeated pitcher. "I feel like I'm in a tough spot right now, I felt like I let the team down," Gomber said. "I feel like I'm a little bit lost out there right now. I don't really have any confidence, conviction. I don't have an identity of what I'm trying to do." Colorado could opt to just cut Gomber loose should he clear waivers.