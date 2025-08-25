Blue Jays manager John Schneider said Monday that Santander (shoulder) has rejoined the Blue Jays in Toronto and has progressed to hitting off high-velocity pitching machines, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Santander's activation from the 60-day injured list isn't imminent, but he's finally making tangible progress as he works his way back from a subluxation of his left shoulder. The switch hitter will require a rehab assignment before returning from the IL, and it's uncertain when he'll be cleared for game action in the minors.