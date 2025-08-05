The Blue Jays selected Kennedy's contract from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Since signing a minor-league deal with the Jays in mid-July, Kennedy has slashed just .207/.309/.259 with five RBI across 68 plate appearances. Despite his recent output, he'll join the major-league roster to provide Toronto with a glove capable of covering all three bases and left field. The 26-year-old will replace Ali Sanchez on the 26-man and 40-man rosters.