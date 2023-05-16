site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Blue Jays' Jay Jackson: Optioned to Triple-A
Toronto optioned Jackson to Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday.
Thomas Hatch has been recalled as a fresh bullpen arm. Jackson threw 21 pitches while allowing one run over one inning of relief Monday versus the Yankees.
