Blue Jays' Joey Loperfido: Checking back into lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Loperfido (knee) will start in left field and bat eighth in Sunday's game against the Dodgers.
Loperfido was limited to a bench role in each of the previous three contests while he managed a bruised right knee, but his ability to make pinch-hitting appearances Friday and Saturday suggested that he was never at any real risk of requiring a stint on the injured list. With the 26-year-old stepping back into the starting nine for the series finale in Los Angeles, Davis Schneider will retreat to the bench.
