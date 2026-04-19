Astros' Joey Loperfido: Likely headed for IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Manager Joe Espada said Loperfido (quadriceps) will likely be placed on the injured list, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Loperfido suffered a quad injury in Friday's game against the Cardinals and was held out of the lineup Saturday. An official transaction could be coming on Sunday, though a more detailed diagnosis and timeline for return remain unclear.
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