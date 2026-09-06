Scherzer allowed three runs on five hits and one walk while striking out two batters over 5.2 innings in a no-decision against Kansas City on Saturday.

Scherzer began his outing by allowing four straight batters to reach base on a hit-by-pitch, a double and two singles. That resulted in two Royals runs before the veteran hurler had recorded an out. Scherzer was able to bounce back, however, allowing just one more run and completing 5.2 frames on a an efficient -- especially in light of how his start began -- 76 pitches. This wasn't anywhere close in quality to the 10-strikeout, seven-inning scoreless appearance Scherzer posted in his previous start, but it was nonetheless a gritty effort that ultimately helped his team to a win. After registering a 10.23 ERA across his first six starts this season, Scherzer has given up three or fewer earned runs in seven of his subsequent eight outings.