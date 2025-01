Scherzer agreed to a one year, $15.5 million contract with the Blue Jays on Thursday, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports.

The Blue Jays will be Scherzer's seventh team in the majors as he looks to pitch in his 18th season. The 40-year-old is coming off of a nine start season in which he dealt with back and arm injuries, but hopes a healthy offseason will propel him in 2025. If the right-hander can stay healthy, he can factor in to be Toronto's ace. The deal is pending a physical.