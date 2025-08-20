Scherzer (2-4) got the win Tuesday over the Pirates, allowing one run on four hits and threw walks while striking out four in six innings.

Scherzer's control was a little rocky, as it was the second time in his last three starts issuing three walks, but he was able to limit the damage in crucial situations. Tuesday's outing was a fifth straight quality start for Scherzer, though he hasn't topped five strikeouts since he punched out 11 on July 27. Over this span, Scherzer has posted a 2.25 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB in 32 innings. He lines up for a home start versus Minnesota to open up next week.