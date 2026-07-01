Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Making rehab start Friday

Scherzer (back/side) will begin a rehab assignment with High-A Vancouver on Friday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer will rejoin the Blue Jays in Seattle on Saturday following the outing and throw a bullpen session Sunday before the team determines his next step. The 41-year-old is expected to require multiple rehab starts, so he will not rejoin the Toronto rotation before the All-Star break. Scherzer has been out since mid-June with back spasms and also needed a cortisone injection for soreness in his left side. He has a 10.23 ERA in six starts for the Blue Jays in 2026.