Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Next start could be in majors

Blue Jays manager John Schneider indicated Thursday that Scherzer's (back/thumb) next start could be in the majors, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer struck out seven over five perfect innings in a rehab start with Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday. He had been slated for one more rehab outing, but the righty's performance Wednesday -- along with the Blue Jays losing long reliever Patrick Corbin (teres major) to injury -- could push up Scherzer's timeline. Scherzer threw only 56 pitches Wednesday, so if he does start Monday against the Nationals, he would be facing a restricted workload. The 41-year-old has missed more than a month with back and thumb problems.