Blue Jays' Max Scherzer: Rehab assignment paused

Scherzer's (back) rehab assignment has been paused after he received three cortisone injections in his right thumb Monday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Scherzer was originally placed on the injured list last month due to back spasms, so he must have re-injured his thumb in his rehab start last Wednesday. The veteran right-hander has dealt with a laundry list of injuries this season, limiting him to six starts. Scherzer has posted a 10.23 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 14:11 K:BB across 22 innings when healthy enough to pitch.