Scherzer (1-6) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing seven runs on five hits and three walks in four innings. He struck out one.

Jesus Sanchez misplayed a ball in left field that was popped up by Richie Palacios, which helped plate a pair of runs in the fourth inning, but it was still a discouraging outing by Scherzer. The seven runs allowed tied a season worst for the 42-year-old right-hander, who had pitched at least five innings while yielding three runs or fewer in his prior three starts. Scherzer will take a career-worst 7.40 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 32:20 K:BB across 45 innings into his next scheduled start at home against the Royals.