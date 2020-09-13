Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Sunday he expects Pearson (elbow) to throw a live batting practice session at some point this week, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The rookie right-hander will either accompany the Blue Jays on their road trip to New York to face hitters or stay behind at the team's alternate training site to move on to the next phase of his rehab. Montoyo has already indicated that the Blue Jays intend to bring Pearson back as a reliever, so he won't require as long of a period of time to get his arm conditioned for game action. Pearson has been sidelined since Aug. 18 with a strained right elbow.