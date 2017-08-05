McGuire wrapped up his rehab assignment and rejoined Double-A New Hampshire on Friday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

McGuire was hitting just .216 with 11 strikeouts through 16 games at Double-A before suffering a knee injury in early May. The catcher took little more than a month off following surgery before appearing in 11 rehab games (12-for-34). McGuire has yet to blossom with the Jays organization since coming over from Pittsburgh in last year's trade, and there's only a month remaining before the Fisher Cats season ends.