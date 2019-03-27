Urena was informed Tuesday that he would be included on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

The 23-year-old switch-hitter will serve as a utility infielder for Toronto, a role that will likely afford him only a couple starts per week. With a .257/.311/.341 slash line, two home runs and three steals over 183 career plate appearances in the majors, Urena won't carry much fantasy appeal if he finds himself in a full-time role at some point this season.