Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Wins roster spot
Urena was informed Tuesday that he would be included on the Blue Jays' Opening Day roster, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The 23-year-old switch-hitter will serve as a utility infielder for Toronto, a role that will likely afford him only a couple starts per week. With a .257/.311/.341 slash line, two home runs and three steals over 183 career plate appearances in the majors, Urena won't carry much fantasy appeal if he finds himself in a full-time role at some point this season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: In line for Opening Day assignment•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Called up and starting•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Sent down to minors•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Starting streak ends•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Called up from Buffalo•
-
Blue Jays' Richard Urena: Headed back to minors•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Tatis Mania; most added
Heading into Western Hemisphere opening day on Thursday, we discuss Fernando Tatis Jr., most...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, 2019 sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
The 18 biggest winners this spring
Tried to tune out spring training? Well, you may have missed some noteworthy developments....
-
Top 10 sleeper pitchers for Week 1
A shorter Week 1 allows for no two-start pitchers, so here's a look at the best one-start options...
-
March Surprise: Tatis joining Padres
The Padres continued their aggressive offseason, with top prospect Fernando Tatis reportedly...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, sims, picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...