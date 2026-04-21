Blue Jays' Ricky Tiedemann: Cleared for mound work
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Tiedemann (elbow) has been throwing bullpens at Toronto's Player Development Complex in Dunedin, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Tiedemann was shut down from throwing in February after experiencing left elbow soreness. However, he's since gained clearance to resume mound work in mid March and has lately progressed to side sessions. The Blue Jays haven't provided a clear timetable for his return, but he'll report to Triple-A Buffalo once healthy.
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