The Blue Jays recalled Hatch from Triple-A Buffalo on Saturday, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

The Jays optioned Hatch to Triple-A on June 16, but he's now back to provide depth to Toronto's bullpen. Hatch has yet to give up a run in the majors this season through 3.2 innings, and he's allowed just one run to score in four frames since heading back to the minors. Trent Thornton was optioned to Buffalo in a corresponding move.