Blue Jays' Will Wagner: Returns from restricted list
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Blue Jays reinstated Wagner from the restricted list Monday.
Wagner was away from the club for the previous two days so that he could attend his father's Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cooperstown. He will start at third base and bat ninth in Monday's game versus the Orioles.
