Atlanta outrighted Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.

Molina was claimed off waivers from the Rockies earlier this month. The 23-year-old right-hander sports an ugly 6.96 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 94.1 innings spanning 52 appearances (two starts) over the previous two seasons with Colorado.

