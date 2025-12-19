Braves' Anthony Molina: Sent to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta outrighted Molina to Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday.
Molina was claimed off waivers from the Rockies earlier this month. The 23-year-old right-hander sports an ugly 6.96 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 65:28 K:BB across 94.1 innings spanning 52 appearances (two starts) over the previous two seasons with Colorado.
