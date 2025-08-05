The Rockies recalled Molina from Triple-A Albuquerque on Tuesday.

Molina will start Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays in what will be his first start and sixth appearance at the big-league level in 2025. The right-hander has allowed seven runs with a 6:0 K:BB over 8.2 innings in his five relief outings. Molina could earn multiple turns in Colorado's rotation until Antonio Senzatela (finger) or German Marquez (biceps) returns.