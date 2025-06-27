Rockies' Anthony Molina: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rockies optioned Molina to Triple-A Albuquerque on Friday.
Molina will yield his spot on the active roster to Kyle Freeland (back), who's been activated from the injured list. Molina allowed seven runs with five strikeouts and no walks over 7.2 innings in four appearances during this MLB stint.
