Braves' Anthony Molina: Scooped up by Atlanta
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Atlanta claimed Molina off waivers from the Rockies on Friday.
Molina holds an ugly 6.96 ERA over 52 appearances at the major-league level after being taken in the Rule 5 Draft two years ago. The 23-year-old has primarily been used as a starter in the minors and will likely begin the 2026 campaign as rotation depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.
