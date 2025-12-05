default-cbs-image
Atlanta claimed Molina off waivers from the Rockies on Friday.

Molina holds an ugly 6.96 ERA over 52 appearances at the major-league level after being taken in the Rule 5 Draft two years ago. The 23-year-old has primarily been used as a starter in the minors and will likely begin the 2026 campaign as rotation depth at Triple-A Gwinnett.

